Dr. Nandita Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nandita Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nandita Rao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
-
1
McKinney5236 W University Dr Ste 1000, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-8609Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Frisco-West5858 Main St Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (214) 436-8780Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
I haven't seen her since 2012. Trying to see if I can get a second opinion on my 2 cancers that are active
About Dr. Nandita Rao, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
- 1669507372
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.