Overview

Dr. Nandini Sharma, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Southwest Kidney Institute in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Wickenburg, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.