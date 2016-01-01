Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nandini Nair, MD
Overview
Dr. Nandini Nair, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Diabetes & Endocrine Associates222 E 41st St Fl 17, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 481-1350
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 481-1350Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nandini Nair, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
