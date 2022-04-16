See All Pediatricians in Glen Mills, PA
Dr. Nandini Iyengar, MD

Pediatrics
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nandini Iyengar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Iyengar works at Crozer-Keystone General Surgery Associates in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in Chester, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Crozer Medical Plaza and Crozer-Keystone Cancer Center
    300 Evergreen Dr Ste 130, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 447-6328
    Arthur F Tuch M.d.p.c.
    30 Medical Center Blvd Ste 201, Chester, PA 19013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 874-4000
    Einstein Healthcare Network
    5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-6789

  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Conduct Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fragile X Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 16, 2022
    Dr. Iyengar is awesome. My kid doing so much better in school now that he is on medication. Strongly recommend!
    Kristie — Apr 16, 2022
    About Dr. Nandini Iyengar, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
    • 1124093778
    Education & Certifications

    • Woodhull Med Hlth Sci Ctr
    • Kr Hosp/Mysore Mc
    • Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Med Coll
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nandini Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyengar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyengar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

