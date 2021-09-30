Dr. Ignatius has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nandini Ignatius, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nandini Ignatius, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Ignatius works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Cancer Care Associates326 PROFESSIONAL VIEW DR, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (312) 753-8198
-
2
Meridian Hospitals530 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 431-8400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Regional Cancer Care Associates723 N Beers St Ste 1E, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, very helpful. Explain everything clearly
About Dr. Nandini Ignatius, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1235462128
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Hematology
