See All Nephrologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD

Nephrology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Hanumanthappa works at Coastal Nephrology Associates - Venice in Venice, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL, North Port, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Nephrology Associates - Venice
    1515 Tamiami Trl S Ste 1, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4048
  2. 2
    Englewood
    601 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4047
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    North Port
    15121 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6853
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Port Charlotte
    3221 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hanumanthappa?

    Apr 09, 2019
    Dr Nandeesh and his staff are unfailingly caring and knowledgeable. I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone with kidney problems.
    Erv in North Port, FL — Apr 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hanumanthappa to family and friends

    Dr. Hanumanthappa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hanumanthappa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD.

    About Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609195833
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bay State MC Tufts University|Baystate Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Medical College|New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanumanthappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanumanthappa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanumanthappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanumanthappa has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanumanthappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanumanthappa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanumanthappa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanumanthappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanumanthappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.