Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
1
Coastal Nephrology Associates - Venice1515 Tamiami Trl S Ste 1, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 274-4048
2
Englewood601 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 274-4047Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
North Port15121 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 269-6853Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Port Charlotte3221 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6852
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nandeesh and his staff are unfailingly caring and knowledgeable. I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone with kidney problems.
About Dr. Nandheesha Hanumanthappa, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Bay State MC Tufts University|Baystate Medical Center
- New York Medical College|New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Dr. Hanumanthappa works at
