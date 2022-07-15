Overview

Dr. Nandesh Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL, Riverview, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.