Dr. Nandesh Patel, MD
Dr. Nandesh Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Sun City Center)1701 Rickenbacker Dr Ste 102, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 550-1921Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (South Tampa)3115 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 550-1444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Riverview)13106 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 550-1800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlick, Berger, Kasper, MD PA5800 49th St N Ste S108, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 380-6506
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
I seen Dr. Patel for the first time today. He had explained what I had very thorough and very descriptive, he also has a great sense of humor ?? his office staff is too very pleasant. I would recommend him to my friends and family.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
