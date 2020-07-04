Overview

Dr. Nandakumar Ravi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Ravi works at American Digestive, Liver & Nutritional Diseases Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.