Dr. Nandakumar Ravi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nandakumar Ravi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Apple Surgery Center Inc9870 Brimhall Rd Unit 200, Bakersfield, CA 93312
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Dr. Ravi has been my GI for several years now. I highly recommend him to anyone with gastrointestinal issues like myself. He clearly cares for his patients!
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770554321
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Bangalore Med Coll
