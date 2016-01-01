See All Oncologists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Nandagopal Vrindavanam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nandagopal Vrindavanam, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nandagopal Vrindavanam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati / Main Campus

Dr. Vrindavanam works at Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jorge Chaves, MD
Dr. Jorge Chaves, MD
8 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Frank Senecal, MD
Dr. Frank Senecal, MD
8 (19)
View Profile
Dr. L Martin, MD
Dr. L Martin, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center
    400 15th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-1310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lymphocytosis
Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lymphocytosis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vrindavanam?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nandagopal Vrindavanam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nandagopal Vrindavanam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vrindavanam to family and friends

    Dr. Vrindavanam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vrindavanam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nandagopal Vrindavanam, MD.

    About Dr. Nandagopal Vrindavanam, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912994971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nandagopal Vrindavanam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrindavanam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vrindavanam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vrindavanam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vrindavanam works at Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Vrindavanam’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrindavanam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrindavanam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrindavanam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrindavanam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nandagopal Vrindavanam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.