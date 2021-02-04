See All Neurologists in Manhattan, KS
Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD

Neurology
2 (70)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Clay County Medical Center, Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital, Herington Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, University Of Kansas Hospital and Wamego Health Center.

Dr. Kumar works at Ascension Via Christi Clinic on Sixth Street in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan Inc.
    222 N 6th St, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 537-9349

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
  • Clay County Medical Center
  • Community Memorial Healthcare
  • Geary Community Hospital
  • Herington Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital
  • Nemaha Valley Community Hospital
  • Salina Regional Health Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital
  • Wamego Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyneuropathy
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Polyneuropathy
Essential Tremor
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (45)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?

    Feb 04, 2021
    I Was Very Pleased With My Visit On Today!! Service was Good! No Complaints At All!!
    Marvin E Whetstone — Feb 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kumar to family and friends

    Dr. Kumar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kumar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD.

    About Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861595001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Misericordia Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Ascension Via Christi Clinic on Sixth Street in Manhattan, KS. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nanda Kumar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.