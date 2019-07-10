See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Grand Prairie, TX
Dr. Nanda Bysani, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nanda Bysani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Bysani works at WellMed at Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    303 Medical
    710 E PIONEER PKWY, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 262-8211
    WellMed at Carrier Parkway
    1801 S Carrier Pkwy Ste 110, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Wellness Examination
Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Wellness Examination

Tension Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2019
    I love Dr Bysani. She is always attentive to my needs and answers all of my questions. I never feel like I’m being rushed. If she’s concerned about something she explains why and offers options to treat the problem. If she feels that I need to see a specialist she offers options and recommendations. I’m always confident that I’m getting the very best of care. Her nurse and physician assistant are wonderful compliments to her excellent care. I can call her office directly and receive a prompt response. If Dr Bysani feels that I should come in right away her staff will work me in regardless of how busy her schedule is. She is one of the finest doctors I’ve had the privilege to see. I have total confidence in her.
    Nancy Mathews — Jul 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nanda Bysani, MD
    About Dr. Nanda Bysani, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801852025
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nanda Bysani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bysani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bysani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bysani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bysani works at WellMed at Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bysani’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bysani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bysani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bysani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bysani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

