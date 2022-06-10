Dr. Nancy Windham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Windham, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Windham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Locations
Serenity Solutions LLC509 S Coit St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 676-1435
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 676-1435Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
If you really want someone to care about your health then Nancy Windham is the person to see. She will make sure that you have the best care that you can get. She does come off a little brusk at times, but that is only because she wants to be sure that you understand your medical needs fully.
About Dr. Nancy Windham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770584799
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Windham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Windham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Windham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Windham has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Windham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Windham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Windham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Windham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.