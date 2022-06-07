Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams-Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Williams-Wallace works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD36422 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 382-7829
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams-Wallace?
Dr. Williams is the best. My son is unusually large. 6' and 270 pds and he just turned 13. He's Low Spectrum and DD. She's definitely done wonders with my baby and he loves her.
About Dr. Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1184650970
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- howard university hospital
- Francis Scott Key Medical Center Program
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams-Wallace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams-Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams-Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams-Wallace works at
Dr. Williams-Wallace has seen patients for Exotropia, Esotropia and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams-Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams-Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams-Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams-Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams-Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.