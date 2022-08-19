Dr. Nancy Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Weiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Weiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Nancy Canter Weiner MD LLC105 Collier Rd NW Ste 5030, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-8941
- 2 980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 270, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 350-8941
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took my granddaughter to see her for a thyroid eye problem and got the most fabulous personal care and reassurance on her condition. Her staff is so kind and helpful starting on the phone and in the office . Tracy was especially wonderful helping us get in on a cancellation and helping us through the process. Dr .Weiner explains everything and does it on the patients level . Just loved our visit and I would highly recommend her care to anyone .
About Dr. Nancy Weiner, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
