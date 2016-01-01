Overview

Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Waterman works at Greenwich Podiatry Group in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.