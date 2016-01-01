Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Locations
Greenwich Podiatry Group694 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 884-2821
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nancy Waterman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waterman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waterman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.