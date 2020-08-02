See All Rheumatologists in Reading, PA
Dr. Nancy Walker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nancy Walker, MD

Rheumatology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nancy Walker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mc Master Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Dr. Walker works at Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Rheumatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Debra Lynch, NP
Debra Lynch, NP
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center
    2760 Century Blvd Ste 3, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-4251

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
  • Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Reading Hospital
  • Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Limb Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoporosis
Limb Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?

    Aug 02, 2020
    My first visit was by telemed in April. Dr. Walker walked me through logging in and was very patient. There was a problem on my end with my browser. I followed up in July and we had another wonderful visit in person. She is a great listener and put together a treatment plan that we discussed at length. She left the final decision up to me. People tend to write reviews when they are unhappy. Just wanted to make the effort to leave a positive review. She is a really good doctor in our community with lots of knowledge, even the general medical questions that I asked her. I will be back and have recommended friends see her. The office is busy but everyone I encountered was helpful and pleasant, there are a lot of covid rules as there are everywhere now. I was thankful that a telemed visit was offered. Very satisfied.
    Lynn R — Aug 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nancy Walker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nancy Walker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Walker to family and friends

    Dr. Walker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Walker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nancy Walker, MD.

    About Dr. Nancy Walker, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881628154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Mass Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brown University Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Isreal Hosp/Harvard
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mc Master Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • McMaster Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker works at Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

    Dr. Walker has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nancy Walker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.