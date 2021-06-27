Dr. Nancy Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nancy Tsai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Grand Fashion Optical Inc99 Elizabeth St Fl 2, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 227-8837
Advanced Eye Physicians4270 Kissena Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 888-9838
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
my experience differ from the previous reviews. maybe they have changed in those years? she is very nice and soft spoken. the staff were swift and friendly. constantly cleaning every surface even though they were busy. very quaint, and convenient mom and pop type of practice
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Pterygium Surgery and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.