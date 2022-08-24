See All Family Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Nancy Thomas, MD

Women's Health Medicine
4 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nancy Thomas, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Health Science Center|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Dr. Thomas works at Ochsner Women's Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Home Health of Covington
    71380 Highway 21 Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Aug 24, 2022
    We have a special needs teenage daughter with trisomy 21. Dr. Thomas was very kind and understanding. She explained the best way to treat her premenstrual syndrome symptoms. My daughter felt at ease and comfortable in her presence.
    Bonnie — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Thomas, MD

    • Women's Health Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730395831
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
    • Louisiana State Health Science Center|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
