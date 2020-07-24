Dr. Tejedor-Velilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Tejedor-Velilla, MD
Dr. Nancy Tejedor-Velilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Vytalyze Minds Corp1755 Heritage Trl Ste 604, Naples, FL 34112 Directions (239) 353-4101
Champaign Dental Group298 5th Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10001 Directions (888) 564-5250
Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida12655 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116 Directions (239) 675-7086
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
my doctor Nancy i love her she is a doctor that listing
About Dr. Nancy Tejedor-Velilla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477629467
Education & Certifications
- Va Medical Center, San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejedor-Velilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tejedor-Velilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejedor-Velilla works at
Dr. Tejedor-Velilla speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejedor-Velilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejedor-Velilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tejedor-Velilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tejedor-Velilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.