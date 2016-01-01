Overview

Dr. Nancy Talavera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Talavera works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.