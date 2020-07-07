See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Swartz works at Health Horizons/Myrna Brind Center of Integrative Medicine at Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Marcus Institute of Integrative Health - Center City
    Marcus Institute of Integrative Health - Center City
925 Chestnut St Ste 120, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Wills Eye Hospital
    Wills Eye Hospital
840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chalazion
Restylane® Injections
Stye
Chalazion
Restylane® Injections
Stye

Chalazion Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 07, 2020
I have been seeing Dr.Swartz for five years based on the recommendation of a neighbor who always looks so beautiful and told me how she manages to do it ! Dr Swartz is breathtaking in her skill, kindness and listening ability. She also is a consummate physician and will do what she feels is medically appropriate every visit I have had with her.
— Jul 07, 2020
About Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467416586
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Wills Eye Hospital
Residency
  • Scheie Eye Institute University Penn
Internship
  • Lankenau Hospital|Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
Medical Education
  Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Swartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Swartz works at Health Horizons/Myrna Brind Center of Integrative Medicine at Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Swartz’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

