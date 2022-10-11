See All Dermatologists in Denville, NJ
Dr. Nancy Spinelli, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nancy Spinelli, DO is a Dermatologist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Dr. Spinelli works at Nancy A Spinelli DO PA in Denville, NJ with other offices in Franklin Lakes, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy A Spinelli DO PA
    35 W Main St Ste 201, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 328-5968
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:45pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Nancy A Spinelli DO PA
    574 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 773-0845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Barnabas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 11, 2022
    Good body check
    T — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Spinelli, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376555847
    Education & Certifications

    • NYCOM-St Barnabas
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Spinelli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spinelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spinelli has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

