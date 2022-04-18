Overview

Dr. Nancy Solowski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Solowski works at Ear Nose and Throat Asthma and Allergy Care Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.