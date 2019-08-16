Overview

Dr. Nancy Smiley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Smiley works at STRAUB HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.