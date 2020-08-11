Dr. Shosid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Shosid, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Shosid, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Locations
Dr. Nancy Shosid12880 Hillcrest Rd Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 387-4767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shosid?
AMAZING doctor! My daughter has been seeing her for several years now and has made such a difference in her life. I would recommend her for sure! Even if you don’t live in Dallas it’s definitely worth the drive. She’s very compassionate, understanding, and helps in ways I would’ve never imagined!
About Dr. Nancy Shosid, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972623346
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shosid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shosid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shosid.
