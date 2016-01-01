Overview

Dr. Nancy Shibayama, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Shibayama works at NANCY SHIBAYAMA MD in Auburn, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.