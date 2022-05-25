Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with The Physicians Centre Hospital.
Dr. Scheinost works at
Locations
Living Well Dallas Inc.17000 Preston Rd Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 930-0260
Hospital Affiliations
- The Physicians Centre Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
With an office visit and a couple video calls, Dr Scheinost and her team have recently given me a new peace of mind and much needed relief from the terror RA has had on my mind and body. Nearly 3 yrs of steroids, Humira, Embrel and 4 different Dr's in Seattle, I finally sought out the help of a natural path team to find hope away from the pharmaceutical machine after recently moving to the DFW metroplex. Even though Embrel has given me significant relief, I now prefer a more natural way to fight the long term damage RA can have on my joints and organs. And with the help of Dr Scheinost and her team, I now feel I have a road map of supplements, tests and measurable results to begin my new journey of fighting this autoimmune disease. FYI.. If you're reading my review, you must be considering working with DR Scheinost, if so, its pretty apparent I highly recommend them mainly due to their professionalism, thoroughness, attentive to my needs, and the best TEAM you can have. ~Grateful
About Dr. Nancy Scheinost, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740238450
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheinost has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheinost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheinost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheinost has seen patients for Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheinost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.