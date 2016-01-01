Dr. Nancy Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Robinson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
1
Inpatient Care Group PA500 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-2511
2
Baylor Medicine7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2273
3
Martin Luther King Jr Health Center Pharmacy3550 Swingle Rd, Houston, TX 77047 Directions (713) 873-8000
4
Orthopedic Specialists of Texas - Texas City6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 101, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (281) 316-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nancy Robinson, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1700878089
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.