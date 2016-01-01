Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Rivera
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Rivera is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edgewater, MD.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
1
1st Medical of Annapolis Inc20 Mayo Rd Ste 201, Edgewater, MD 21037 Directions (410) 956-6800Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
2
Complete Home Health831 University Blvd E Ste 36A, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Directions (301) 408-2720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nancy Rivera
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1295791309
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.