Dr. Nancy Rivera

Family Medicine
3
Overview

Dr. Nancy Rivera is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edgewater, MD. 

Dr. Rivera works at 1st Medical of Annapolis, Inc., Edgewater, MD in Edgewater, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1st Medical of Annapolis Inc
    20 Mayo Rd Ste 201, Edgewater, MD 21037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 956-6800
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Complete Home Health
    831 University Blvd E Ste 36A, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 408-2720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Ataxia
Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypogonadism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nancy Rivera

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295791309
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

