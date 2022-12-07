Overview

Dr. Nancy Rector, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart.



Dr. Rector works at Little Rock Pulmonary Clinic in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Heber Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.