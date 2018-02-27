Dr. Nancy Ramin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Ramin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nancy Ramin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Ramin works at
Locations
-
1
Nancy J Ramin DPM218 Pine St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 326-5883
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramin?
I started coming to Nancy when my son experienced ingrown toe nails at a very early age. She was wonderful with him! He never showed any signs of pain, so when I started having trouble with my nails, I did not hesitate to give her a call. Through multiple visits over the years, I've seen/heard her with many patients, and not only does she know what she is doing, she kind and compassionate to all.
About Dr. Nancy Ramin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1740269885
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramin works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.