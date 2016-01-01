Dr. Nancy Pelc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Pelc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Pelc, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.
Dr. Pelc works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of Greater Cincinnati7794 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 231-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelc?
About Dr. Nancy Pelc, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700950052
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelc has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelc works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelc. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.