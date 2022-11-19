Overview

Dr. Nancy Otto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Otto works at Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.