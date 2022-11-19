Dr. Nancy Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Otto, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Otto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine6704 Randolph Blvd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 477-5151
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 415, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 477-5151
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine8715 Village Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 477-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Otto did carpal tunnel surgery in NJ for me in 1987 and it's still good! Your gain, San Antonio!
About Dr. Nancy Otto, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1720133937
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- State University Of New York At Albany
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
