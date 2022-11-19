See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Live Oak, TX
Dr. Nancy Otto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (112)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nancy Otto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Otto works at Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    6704 Randolph Blvd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-5151
    Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 415, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-5151
    Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    8715 Village Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Otto did carpal tunnel surgery in NJ for me in 1987 and it's still good! Your gain, San Antonio!
    Lucille — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Otto, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720133937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University Of New York At Albany
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otto has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

