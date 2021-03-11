Dr. Nancy O'Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy O'Neal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy O'Neal, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Oregon Surgical Specialists PC520 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 282-6680Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O’Neal is so knowledgeable, thorough, kind and caring. She made me feel like a family member, not “just anyone” or a number.
About Dr. Nancy O'Neal, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- General Surgery
Dr. O'Neal works at
