Dr. Nancy Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Olson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
Arckc LLC8401 W 125TH ST, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 338-3222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olson is an amazing doctor. I saw an allergist at a well known KC allergy clinic. I had chronic hives. The first allergists said we never know what cause hives. He did not take a medical history or run any tests. He gave me medicine that knocked me out. When I saw Dr. Olson, I did not tell her I had seen another allergist. She ran did a thorough evaluation and ran tests. She figured out my hives. I have had two other doctors tell me that they are surprised she ran the tests she did and discovered the cause of my hives. I have been seeing her for 15 years. She continues to be thorough and compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Nancy Olson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265543466
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
