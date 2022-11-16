See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nancy Netter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Patewood Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Netter works at MDVIP - Greenville, South Carolina in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Greenville, South Carolina - 9 Buena Vista
    9 Buena Vista Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 990-1825

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
  • St. Francis Downtown

Contact Dermatitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Headache
Contact Dermatitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Headache

Contact Dermatitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Headache
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Breath Testing
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 16, 2022
    My visit with Dr. Netter was fantastic, as usual. She always has time to discuss my concerns and I never feel like I am being rushed in and out. I have been a patient of hers for almost 18 years and would not consider any other doctor.
    About Dr. Nancy Netter, MD

    Dr. Nancy Netter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Netter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Netter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Netter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Netter works at MDVIP - Greenville, South Carolina in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Netter’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Netter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Netter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Netter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Netter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

