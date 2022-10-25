Dr. Nancy Nealon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nealon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Nealon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
I only had one appointment with her so far and that was enough to wanted to continue my treatment with her. She was outstanding. Dr. Nealon took the time to explain everything. Checked my MRI's went over every possible detail., checked my tests and provided options for treatment. She was extremely pleasant, caring and knowledgeable
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1992892061
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Hospital|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Nealon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nealon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nealon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nealon has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nealon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nealon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nealon.
