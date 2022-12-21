Dr. Mellin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Mellin, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Mellin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Mellin works at
Locations
-
1
Northshore Ent42401 Pelican Professional Park # 204, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-9155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellin?
Dr Mellin is very thorough and so kind. She took so much time and patience diagnosing my son. I highly recommend
About Dr. Nancy Mellin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255330494
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Found
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellin works at
Dr. Mellin has seen patients for Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.