Dr. Nancy Mellin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (36)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nancy Mellin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Mellin works at NORTHSHORE ENT in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michael Griffin, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
Locations

    Northshore Ent
    42401 Pelican Professional Park # 204, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 542-9155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Sleep Apnea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Verity Healthnet

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Mellin is very thorough and so kind. She took so much time and patience diagnosing my son. I highly recommend
    Karen Rodgers — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Nancy Mellin, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255330494
    Education & Certifications

    • Alton Ochsner Med Found
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mellin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mellin has seen patients for Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

