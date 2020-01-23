See All General Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Nancy Markus, MD

Breast Surgery
Dr. Nancy Markus, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Med Center

Dr. Markus works at Nancy Markus, MD in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nancy Markus, MD
    9715 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-7797

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 23, 2020
    Excellent care and follow-up. I was derailed when I found out I had breast cancer. I was referred to Dr Markus initially by the imaging center that found and discovered the tumor. But my OB/GYN who orders my annual mammogram gave her a glowing review and said I would be well taken care of. We spent an hour in my initial meeting with her where she clearly and methodically and with great detail reviewed the biopsy results with me, and explained my options, how surgery would go, recovery and followup treatment. I learned so much in that initial meeting and she helped put my fears and concerns to rest. The staff gave me a breast binder which had business cards and referrals to radiation and medical oncologists, pathology and lab reports and all the notes from our meeting. I went into surgery well armed with information and increased positivity about my prognosis. Dr Markus and her staff, Mayra and Selenia were so helpful, kind and professional. Highly recommend this practice!
    • Breast Surgery
    • English
    • 1972509875
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Markus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markus works at Nancy Markus, MD in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Markus’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Markus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

