Dr. Markus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Markus, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Markus, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Med Center
Locations
Nancy Markus, MD9715 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-7797
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and follow-up. I was derailed when I found out I had breast cancer. I was referred to Dr Markus initially by the imaging center that found and discovered the tumor. But my OB/GYN who orders my annual mammogram gave her a glowing review and said I would be well taken care of. We spent an hour in my initial meeting with her where she clearly and methodically and with great detail reviewed the biopsy results with me, and explained my options, how surgery would go, recovery and followup treatment. I learned so much in that initial meeting and she helped put my fears and concerns to rest. The staff gave me a breast binder which had business cards and referrals to radiation and medical oncologists, pathology and lab reports and all the notes from our meeting. I went into surgery well armed with information and increased positivity about my prognosis. Dr Markus and her staff, Mayra and Selenia were so helpful, kind and professional. Highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Nancy Markus, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1972509875
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markus accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Markus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markus.
