Dr. Nancy Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Luo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Luo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Luo works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 230, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 6, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 280, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luo?
Dr Lou Does an excellent job on following up. Always looking for new an innovative ways to inhance one’s quality of life She is my husbands Dr as well. We both like her very much Always gets back to us quickly thru my portal with answers to our questions
About Dr. Nancy Luo, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Mandarin
- Female
- 1417186438
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Internship & Residency-University of Chicago Hospitals
- UT Southwestern Medical School
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Luo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luo works at
Dr. Luo speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.