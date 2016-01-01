Dr. Nancy Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Lo, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Lo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lo works at
Locations
-
1
Jan R Kornilow M.d. LLC2901 W Jackson St, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 286-3900
-
2
East Central in Radiation2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 747-3111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 5501 W Bethel Ave Ste C, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (937) 257-1941
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lo?
About Dr. Nancy Lo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1316197221
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.