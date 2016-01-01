Overview

Dr. Nancy Lo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lo works at IU Health in Muncie, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.