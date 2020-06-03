Dr. Nancy Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Liu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
James G. Houle MD PA660 Glades Rd Ste 400, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 750-2100
- 2 8181 NW 154th St Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (561) 750-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A doctor who pays attention and listens. She actually calls with results. Staff is respectful and friendly. She is a rare high quality individual.
About Dr. Nancy Liu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Deafness, Allergic Rhinitis and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.