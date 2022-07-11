Dr. Lieb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Lieb, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Lieb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Lieb works at
Locations
-
1
Tyler Obstetrics and Gynecology L. L. P700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 602, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 593-2468
-
2
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 593-2468
-
3
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieb?
Dr. Lieb was wonderful I would highly recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Nancy Lieb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1538179122
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieb works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.