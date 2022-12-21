See All Sports Medicine Doctors in West Columbia, SC
Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO

Sports Medicine
2.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.

Dr. Lembo works at Carolina Spine & Sport Rehab Specialists PA in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Spine & Sport Rehab Specialists PA
    1904 Sunset Blvd Ste C, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 569-5421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Dec 21, 2022
    I like her because she's relaxed and tries to get you to pay attention too.
    Gary — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154388064
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Lembo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lembo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lembo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lembo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lembo works at Carolina Spine & Sport Rehab Specialists PA in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lembo’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lembo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lembo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lembo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lembo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

