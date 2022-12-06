Dr. Nancy Lataitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lataitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Lataitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Lataitis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Lataitis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Denver919 Jasmine St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0951Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Partners in Pediatrics - Centennial9785 Maroon County Road Ste G104, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0952
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lataitis?
We have been going to Partners in Pediatrics for years we can say enough good things about Dr. Lataitis. She helped diagnose one of our kids with a rare autoimmune disease and helped us navigate through a very difficult year which ended up with the best possible outcome.
About Dr. Nancy Lataitis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1346354503
Education & Certifications
- U Colo HSC Hosps|University Colo Hsc Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lataitis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lataitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lataitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lataitis works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lataitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lataitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lataitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lataitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.