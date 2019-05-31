Dr. Nancy Klimas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klimas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Klimas, MD
Dr. Nancy Klimas, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Nsu -center for Neuro Immune Disorders8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 111, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 595-4300
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
One of the finest physicians I know. She thinks holistically and deals with symptoms that arise from many different systems of the body. She brought my immune system from low functioning to normal. I trust her judgment 100%.
About Dr. Nancy Klimas, MD
- Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972532265
- University of Miami Hospital
- U Miami Hosps Clins
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Klimas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klimas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klimas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klimas.
