Dr. Nancy Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Spectrum Dermatology9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 948-8400Thursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Excellent doctor and staff. Professional. Efficient. Informative. Very helpful with prescriptions.
About Dr. Nancy Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1396955076
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco Department Of Dermatologic Surgery and Laser Center
- University Of Miami Department Of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery
- University Of Arizona Department Of Medicine
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
