Dr. Nancy Kim, MD

Dermatology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nancy Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.

Dr. Kim works at Spectrum Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

View Profile
View Profile
View Profile

Locations

    Spectrum Dermatology
    9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 948-8400
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Boil
Dermatitis
Acne
Boil

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Folliculitis
Keloid Scar
Skin Discoloration
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Genital Herpes
Intense Pulse Light
Jock Itch
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Ulcer
Third-Degree Burns
Varicose Eczema
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 03, 2021
    Excellent doctor and staff. Professional. Efficient. Informative. Very helpful with prescriptions.
    About Dr. Nancy Kim, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1396955076
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, San Francisco Department Of Dermatologic Surgery and Laser Center
    • University Of Miami Department Of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery
    • University Of Arizona Department Of Medicine
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

