Dr. Kator has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Kator, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Kator, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Kator works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates PA1400 Forest Glen Rd Ste 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 681-2773
-
2
Belizano Luciano MD Office9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 530, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-6772
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kator?
I have been Dr. Kator's patient for many years. She is a knowledgeable, compassionate doctor who always takes as much time as I need and is great about answering my questions. I think she is one of the finest doctors I have ever known. She takes great care of me and is always interested in how my family is doing. I recommend her highly, without reservation! Waiting for her is not problem for me. She gives me as much time as I need & I am sure she does the same for other patients.
About Dr. Nancy Kator, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104815521
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kator accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kator has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kator works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kator. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kator.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kator, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kator appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.