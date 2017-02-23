See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Nancy Kator, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (17)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nancy Kator, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Kator works at Advantia Health in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates PA
    1400 Forest Glen Rd Ste 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-2773
  2. 2
    Belizano Luciano MD Office
    9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 530, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-6772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cervicitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    
    About Dr. Nancy Kator, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104815521
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kator has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kator has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kator. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kator.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kator, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kator appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

