Dr. Nancy Isenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Isenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Isenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Isenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Puget Sound Neurology7320 216th St SW Ste 310, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 673-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isenberg?
The Best! Prepared. Informed. So knowledgeable, experienced and thorough. Great help and support to me as we deal with challenges ahead. I like her warm but no nonsense approach. I could imagine no better choice.
About Dr. Nancy Isenberg, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700886157
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University New Mexico
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isenberg works at
Dr. Isenberg has seen patients for Concussion, Post-Concussion Syndrome and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isenberg speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Isenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.