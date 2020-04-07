Overview

Dr. Nancy Isenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Isenberg works at Puget Sound Neurology in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Post-Concussion Syndrome and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.