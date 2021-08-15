Dr. Nancy Howanitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howanitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Howanitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Howanitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Acne Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 700 Post Rd Ste 24, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-5150
Scott I Afran MD PC688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-5150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howanitz?
Dr. Howanitz is special to me in two ways. First, she is a skilled physician who will carefully examine her patients and will answer all questions. Second, she will take time to discuss the important issues of the day and exchange ideas and thus gets to know the whole person as well as the patient.
About Dr. Nancy Howanitz, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howanitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howanitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howanitz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Acne Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howanitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Howanitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howanitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howanitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howanitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.